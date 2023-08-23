Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:18 IST
Undeterred by inclement weather, devotees make beeline for Shakti Peeths in Himachal
Undeterred by natural calamities and inclement weather, devotees made a beeline for Shakti Peeths in Himachal Pradesh with 5.48 lakh people from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states paying obeisance during the six-day Shravan Ashtami Mela from August 17 to 22.

It is an indication that devotees surmounted all odds, and natural calamities and hostile weather could not deter them from reaching the temples, a police spokesman said, adding elaborate arrangements were made to regulate traffic, maintain law and order and safety of devotees.

The devotees used 4,345 heavy transport vehicles, 19,759 light motor vehicles and 37,853 two-wheelers to reach the temples.

Sri Nainadevi shrine drew the maximum number of 2,54,754 devotees, followed by Chintpurni 1,94,899, Jwalaji 49,500, Chamunda Devi 26,000, Brajeshwari temple 21,233 and Sri Bagulamukhi 1,987, according to police data.

Due to heavy rush, the devotees waited in queues for ''darshan''.

Heavy overnight rains in Himachal Pradesh claimed 12 lives and blocked over 400 more roads besides damaging several houses, officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this month while a total of 238 people have died and 40 are still missing since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

