Eight killed in rain-related incidents in UP
Of the states 75 districts, 11 recorded excess rainfall, it said.The weather office has issued a warning for more rain in west UP districts in the next 48 hours.
- Country:
- India
Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, officials said, as showers continued in parts of the state. Two persons died due to drowning in Farrukhabad, one person each died of snake bite in Gonda and Ghazipur and one person each were killed in lightning strike in Farrukhabad and Aligarh, a statement issued by the Relief Commissioner said.
According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger level in Budaun. In Kanpur and Farrukhabad, the river was approaching the danger mark, it said.
The Sharda river is also flowing close to the danger level in Lakhimpur Kheri.
According to the meteorological office, the state recorded 4.5 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 6 pm. Of the state's 75 districts, 11 recorded ''excess'' rainfall, it said.
The weather office has issued a warning for more rain in west UP districts in the next 48 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budaun
- Ganga
- Farrukhabad
- Lakhimpur Kheri
- Gonda
- Sharda
- Kanpur
- Aligarh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ghazipur
- Relief
ALSO READ
Lawyer shot dead in UP's Aligarh
Kanpur: Man dies after leaving police outpost, family claims death was caused by torture
UP: Kanpur police commissioner, Agra zone ADG among 9 IPS officers transferred
Aligarh locksmiths carving out a niche in making handcuffs
UP: Police busts gang for cheating people in name of PMMY scheme in Kanpur, 8 held