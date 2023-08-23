Left Menu

West Bengal celebrates Chandrayaan-3's success

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:04 IST
People of West Bengal joined the rest of the country to celebrate the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander on the Moon.

Live screening was held in several places across the state, including educational institutions.

At the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), over 250 students erupted in joy as India scripted history with the lunar mission. Two giant screens and five smaller displays were installed at the museum for the screening, a spokesperson said.

Screenings were also organised by political parties, community clubs and other organisations, besides shopping malls, pubs and restaurants.

Prayers were also held in different parts of the state for the success of the touchdown.

Some shops in the state also created sweets resembling the Chandrayaan-3.

