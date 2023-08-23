Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates 21 new bus stands in 13 districts

He also laid the foundation stones for the construction of 124 block-level bus stands in 26 districts.Patnaik said 2 crore people will benefit once all these bus stands are operational.Patnaik said these bus stands are modern and have facilities for passengers, drivers and transport workers. Around 50,000 drivers will be trained under this programme.He also inaugurated a driving training center at Palur in Ganjam district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:45 IST
Patnaik inaugurates 21 new bus stands in 13 districts
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated 21 new bus stands in 13 districts of the state. He also laid the foundation stones for the construction of 124 block-level bus stands in 26 districts.

Patnaik said 2 crore people will benefit once all these bus stands are operational.

Patnaik said these bus stands are modern and have facilities for passengers, drivers and transport workers. To make the drivers more efficient in driving, the chief minister launched the 'Su-Bahaka Yojana'. Around 50,000 drivers will be trained under this programme.

He also inaugurated a driving training center at Palur in Ganjam district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023