To infinity and beyond: India's Permanent Representative to UN Amb. Kamboj on Chandrayaan-3

As India created history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said by aiming for the Moon, India has not only reached it, but also set its sights on the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 became the first to land in the uncharted south pole of the Earth's only natural satellite.

Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm. With this touchdown, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

''What is significant about this is that India has reached the south pole of the Moon where no country in the world could reach to date with the dedication and talent of its scientists,'' Kamboj said at a press briefing at the UN headquarters here on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

''This achievement not only marks India's presence on the Moon, but also symbolizes the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Beyond that, it's a historic moment for humanity as we venture into uncharted territory near the moon's south pole,'' she said.

Referring to remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kamboj said the Indian leader has emphasised that success ''belongs to all of us and holds promise for future scientific achievements that will benefit humanity as a whole.'' ''By aiming for the Moon, India has not only reached it but also set its sights on the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. As the saying goes, to infinity and beyond,'' Kamboj added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)