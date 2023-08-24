NASA's Parker Solar Probe gets closer to the Sun after recent Venus flyby

NASA's Parker Solar Probe recently performed its sixth flyby of Venus, during which the spacecraft used the gravitational pull of the planet to fine-tune its trajectory for a record-setting series of close encounters with the Sun, which is set to begin next month.

On August 21, the spacecraft zoomed past Venus, hurtling through space at a staggering speed of more than 15 miles per second (24 kilometers per second). The spacecraft came within a mere 2,487 miles (4,003 kilometers) of the Venusian surface as it curved around the planet, directing itself toward the inner solar system.

These gravity-assist manoeuvres play a crucial role in gradually bringing the probe closer to the Sun. By utilizing Venus's gravity, the spacecraft can reduce its orbital energy, enabling it to approach the Sun more closely.

Parker Solar Probe zoomed past Venus on Aug. 21! This Venus gravity assist will allow Parker to set or match its speed and distance records, as it flies within 4.5 million miles from the solar surface at close to 394,800 miles per hour. Read more: https://t.co/AsAAmHQF27 pic.twitter.com/9fCQlPVkoG — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) August 23, 2023

Since 2018, Parker Solar Probe has been diligently unravelling the mysteries of the solar wind and studying various aspects of the Sun's environment at incredibly close range, providing vital insights into its origins.

The August 21 gravity assist effectively reduced the spacecraft's orbital speed by a staggering 5,932 miles per hour (9,547 kilometers per hour), setting it up for an unprecedented series of close encounters with the Sun. During each of these close encounters, called perihelion passages, Parker Solar Probe will either establish or match its own records for speed and proximity to the Sun. At its closest point, the probe will come within a mere 4.5 million miles (7.3 million kilometers) of the solar surface, all while hurtling through space at a remarkable speed of close to 394,800 miles per hour.

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 on a mission to study our life-giving star up-close and unravel the mysteries surrounding it, ultimately advancing our understanding of the fundamental processes that shape our solar system.

"Parker Solar Probe remains on track to make its closest flybys yet of the Sun. Parker's success is a tribute to the entire mission team, but I’m especially proud of the mission operators and the job they've done over the past five years to ensure the flawless operation of this incredible, history-making spacecraft," said Nick Pinkine, Parker Solar Probe mission operations manager from APL.