Left Menu

Expedite construction of 15,000 km rural roads: J'khand CM tells officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to expedite the construction of 15,000 km of rural roads in the state without compromising the quality of work, a statement said on Thursday.During a meeting of the Road Construction Department on Wednesday, the chief minister was apprised of the fact that detailed project reports for 6,000 km, of the 15,000 km of rural roads to be built in the state, have been prepared, while approval has been given for construction of 3,000 km of roads.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:57 IST
Expedite construction of 15,000 km rural roads: J'khand CM tells officials
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to expedite the construction of 15,000 km of rural roads in the state without compromising the quality of work, a statement said on Thursday.

During a meeting of the Road Construction Department on Wednesday, the chief minister was apprised of the fact that detailed project reports for 6,000 km, of the 15,000 km of rural roads to be built in the state, have been prepared, while approval has been given for construction of 3,000 km of roads. ''The state has set a target to build 15,000 km of rural roads and we need to speed up construction. There should be no compromise on the quality of roads as it would not be tolerated,'' the CM told officials. They were also instructed to expedite the construction of roads, stuck due to delays in getting clearances from the forest and environment department. According to officials, no objection certificate from the forest department has been received for five projects, while clearance for eight is still pending. The officials were also instructed to prepare an action plan for the construction of helipads along roads so that injured, in case of accidents, could be airlifted to hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023