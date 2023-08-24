Left Menu

Nisus Finance, Phoenix ARC invest Rs 95 cr in commercial project in Ahmedabad

Nisus Finance, along with Phoenix ARC, has invested Rs 95 crore in a commercial project at Ahmedabad Nisus Finance Group manages several AIF Alternative Investment Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:32 IST
Nisus Finance, Phoenix ARC invest Rs 95 cr in commercial project in Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

Nisus Finance, along with Phoenix ARC, has invested Rs 95 crore in a commercial project at Ahmedabad Nisus Finance Group manages several AIF (Alternative Investment Fund). In a statement, the company said its latest fund "REAL ESTATE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND-1 (RESO-1)' has concluded its' maiden transaction investing around Rs 95 crore in Swaminarayan Business Park, a late-stage commercial Project located in Narol, Ahmedabad, along with Kotak's Asset Reconstruction Arm - Phoenix ARC".

Nisus BCD Advisors LLP is an alternative asset manager of Nisus Finance Group which has recently launched a Rs 700 crore RESO-I fund.

''Nisus along with Phoenix ARC has invested Rs 95 crore to take over and exit the loans of the erstwhile lender DHFL through Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd,'' the statement said. Swaminarayan Business Park is owned by Dharmadev Group through its development entity 'MH Infraprojects Ltd'. The project has 5.24 lakh square feet of saleable area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023