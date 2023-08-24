Nisus Finance, Phoenix ARC invest Rs 95 cr in commercial project in Ahmedabad

Nisus Finance, along with Phoenix ARC, has invested Rs 95 crore in a commercial project at Ahmedabad Nisus Finance Group manages several AIF (Alternative Investment Fund). In a statement, the company said its latest fund "REAL ESTATE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND-1 (RESO-1)' has concluded its' maiden transaction investing around Rs 95 crore in Swaminarayan Business Park, a late-stage commercial Project located in Narol, Ahmedabad, along with Kotak's Asset Reconstruction Arm - Phoenix ARC".

Nisus BCD Advisors LLP is an alternative asset manager of Nisus Finance Group which has recently launched a Rs 700 crore RESO-I fund.

''Nisus along with Phoenix ARC has invested Rs 95 crore to take over and exit the loans of the erstwhile lender DHFL through Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd,'' the statement said. Swaminarayan Business Park is owned by Dharmadev Group through its development entity 'MH Infraprojects Ltd'. The project has 5.24 lakh square feet of saleable area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)