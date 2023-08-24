Odisha to receive heavy rainfall till Saturday: IMD

Even as Odisha is witnessing heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more downpour till Saturday.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the coastal state received an average of 9.9 mm rainfall, with the highest of 145 mm recorded at Tangi in Khurda district, followed by 81.2 mm at Bahalda in Mayurbhanj district, and 76 mm at Athagarh in Cuttack district.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded 12.7 mm rainfall during the same period.

The IMD has issued yellow warning (be updated), forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam and Puri till 8.30 am on Friday. Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather office said Odisha has recorded 760.2 mm of rainfall against 838.8 mm of normal rain from June 1 to August 24 this monsoon season.

Rainfall is excess in two districts, deficient in 11 and normal in 17, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

