Rising trend of protectionist measures harmful to global prosperity: France

The rising trend of protectionist measures and the deterioration of multilateral trading system based on rules are harmful to global prosperity, French Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht said on Thursday.

The minister is here for the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting.

Speaking at a session, he said that sustainable and inclusive trade can play a driving role in global economic development and poverty reduction.

It is essential to ensure a good distribution of trade gains and facilitate the integration of less developed countries into sustainable value chains, he added.

''I believe the rising trend of protectionist measures and the deterioration of our multilateral trading system based on rules are particularly harmful to global prosperity,'' Becht said, adding that this especially has a direct impact on developing economies and their integration into global trade.

''This is why G20 members must continue to commit to ensure that trade remains open and non-discriminatory,'' he said.

To ensure trade inclusiveness, the member countries will have to support less developed countries to build up capacity, and trade-related infrastructure and to comply with international trade rules through assistance programmes, including trade facilitation.

''I definitely believe it is also the role of G20 members around this table to support the development of value creation in low-income and least developed economies, when necessary for them to fully reap the benefits of global trade,'' he said.

Further, the French minister said that sustainable development and climate issues are important components of resilient trade.

''Trade and sustainability therefore have to go hand in hand,'' he said.

