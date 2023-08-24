Left Menu

Rising trend of protectionist measures harmful to global prosperity: France

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:36 IST
Rising trend of protectionist measures harmful to global prosperity: France
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
  • Country:
  • India

The rising trend of protectionist measures and the deterioration of multilateral trading system based on rules are harmful to global prosperity, French Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht said on Thursday.

The minister is here for the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting.

Speaking at a session, he said that sustainable and inclusive trade can play a driving role in global economic development and poverty reduction.

It is essential to ensure a good distribution of trade gains and facilitate the integration of less developed countries into sustainable value chains, he added.

''I believe the rising trend of protectionist measures and the deterioration of our multilateral trading system based on rules are particularly harmful to global prosperity,'' Becht said, adding that this especially has a direct impact on developing economies and their integration into global trade.

''This is why G20 members must continue to commit to ensure that trade remains open and non-discriminatory,'' he said.

To ensure trade inclusiveness, the member countries will have to support less developed countries to build up capacity, and trade-related infrastructure and to comply with international trade rules through assistance programmes, including trade facilitation.

''I definitely believe it is also the role of G20 members around this table to support the development of value creation in low-income and least developed economies, when necessary for them to fully reap the benefits of global trade,'' he said.

Further, the French minister said that sustainable development and climate issues are important components of resilient trade.

''Trade and sustainability therefore have to go hand in hand,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023