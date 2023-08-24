G20 delegates discuss draft of ministerial declaration in Varanasi, visit Sarnath

The fourth meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group got underway in Varanasi on Thursday with delegates deliberating on the draft of the ministerial declaration ahead of the Culture Ministers' Meeting on August 26.

Following daylong sessions, the delegates visited Sarnath -- where Lord Buddha had preached his first sermon -- and the archaeological museum at the site.

The government, in a statement on Wednesday, said 170 delegates from G20 member and guest nations and various international organisations would attend the event, culminating with the Culture Ministers' Meeting on Saturday.

Delegates and international experts have gathered in the temple town for the fourth round of the Culture Working Group, which aims to arrive at ''actionable outcomes'' while positioning culture at the heart of policymaking.

The Culture Working Group's first meeting was held in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, followed by two more in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Hampi in Karnataka.

Union Culture Secretary and Chair of the G20 Culture Working Group Govind Mohan delivered the welcome remarks, saying, ''It is my firm conviction that culture will inform renewed, more inclusive approaches to development while also reshaping our vision of the global economy as a whole, thus speaking to the core G20 mandate.'' ''The chair, G20 CWG (Culture Working Group), also commended the exceptional feat achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole, underscoring India's growing prowess in the realm of space exploration. G20 members also congratulated India for its successful mission to the Moon,'' the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Mohan also highlighted the uniting power of culture, expressing that the ''universal canvas of culture epitomises the shared human journey, fortifying our sense of global kinship''. ''Following the inaugural session, the working sessions began with the delegates participating in discussions over the draft of the Culture Ministers' Declaration for the upcoming Culture Ministers' Meeting on August 26,'' the statement said.

As India gears up for the G20 Leaders' Summit, it ''aspires to adopt outcomes by consensus'' that places culture at the ''heart of policymaking'', leveraging its interplay with other key policy areas such as trade, tourism, and digital sectors, the ministry said.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 in New Delhi.

The Culture Ministers' Meeting ''will aim to catalyse collective actions for accelerating progress'' on the four priority areas for culture, articulated under India's presidency. These are protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy, and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture, the ministry said.

''The first two Culture Working Group meetings have enabled the CWG to build a working dynamic across the membership, which was enriched by the outcomes of the global thematic webinars. The third Culture Working Group in Hampi was a pivotal moment that shaped the trajectory of the CWG's work and solidified the commitment to collective action and the shaping of the working documents,'' the statement said.

The fourth round of the Culture Working Group meeting will resume on Friday with the delegates continuing discussions on the draft of the Culture Ministers' Declaration, it said.

After the discussions concluded for the day, the delegates visited Sarnath, near the confluence of the Ganga and Varuna rivers in Varanasi district.

After attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya (Bihar), it was here that Lord Buddha preached his first sermon, sanctified as Maha Dharma Chakra Parivartan. The smooth pillar established by Emperor Ashoka in Sarnath, built around 273-232 BC, marks the foundation of the Buddhist Sangha, officials said. After visiting the archaeological site, the delegates were given a guided tour of the Sarnath museum, located adjacent to the excavated site, they said.

The delegates also experienced an immersive cultural performance showcasing India's rich music traditions -- 'Waves of Music' -- with four presentations underlining Hindustani classical music, the statement said. In a video message released on the ministry's website on August 20, Mohan underlined the significance and vision of the Culture Working Group under India's G20 presidency.

''The journey of the Culture Working Group under India's presidency has been instrumental in shaping our collective vision of the world, where culture transcends boundaries to drive inclusive and sustainable growth,'' he had said.

In his message ahead of the meeting in Varanasi, Mohan said that as one of the oldest living cities in the world, ''this city envisions creativity-led development as a mean to sustain its rich cultural heritage while embracing winds of innovation''.

''Standing at this pivotal juncture, where the journey of our Culture Working Group is at its concluding stage, let us embrace the critical role of culture and unanimously commit to firmly placing it at the heart of global policy-making,'' Mohan emphasised in his video message.

In 2020, under Saudi Arabia's presidency, the culture ministers met for the first time on the sidelines of the G20.

In 2021, culture was formalised as a working group during Italy's presidency of the bloc, leading to the inaugural G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting and the consequential Rome Culture Ministers' Declaration.

The 2022 Bali Declaration under Indonesia's G20 presidency further stressed the role of culture in sustainable development, the ministry said.

