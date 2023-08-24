Left Menu

Assetmonk closes marquee deal by acquiring Tidel Park in Chennai

Alternative real estate investment platform provider Assetmonk has struck a marquee deal by acquiring Tidel Park in the city for Rs 89 crore, the company said on Thursday.

Tidel Park, located on Rajiv Gandhi Salai here houses a Fortune 250 US Conglomerate and its prime location and importance in the IT sector has made Assetmonk acquire the property.

''The acquisition of Tidel Park is a deliberate move in our long-term strategy, aimed at identifying unique and high-potential investment opportunities for seasoned investors,'' company founder-chief operating officer Prudhvi Reddy said.

''This complements our existing base of retail investors spanning across different geographies and sectors. We recognise the increasing demand for such opportunities, especially among forward-thinking investors who are revaluating their portfolios,'' he said.

Assetmonk aims at streamlining the end-to-end value chain aided by due diligence, stringent compliance, risk mitigation with robust technology to enhance the overall investment experience, the company said.

