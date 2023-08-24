Left Menu

Jammu industry body calls for bandh on Saturday against smart meters, toll plaza collection

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu CCIJ on Thursday gave a call for a bandh on August 26 to protest against the installation of smart meters in the city. He said the meeting has been convened to discuss the issues regarding installation of smart meters and subsequently switching over to prepaid system of billing and Toll Plaza at Sarore.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:44 IST
Jammu industry body calls for bandh on Saturday against smart meters, toll plaza collection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ) on Thursday gave a call for a bandh on August 26 to protest against the installation of smart meters in the city. They also demanded that the process of collection of toll on the highway in Samba district be kept in abeyance. ''We have given a bandh call in Jammu on Saturday. Jammu will be shut down. I want the entire Jammu region to observe a bandh. All organisations are with us,'' CCIJ President Arun Gupta told reporters here. He said the people of Jammu are fed up with the installation of smart meters and toll plaza issue at Sarore village. ''The decision was taken in the meeting of the associations of Jammu. The meeting of the different market and trade associations comprising more than 100 bodies was held today (Thursday) at Chamber house,'' he said. He said the meeting has been convened to discuss the issues regarding installation of smart meters and subsequently switching over to prepaid system of billing and Toll Plaza at Sarore. Twenty-seven activists were detained for violation of restrictions around Sarore toll plaza by the police during protests on Monday. Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza late Monday. Regarding the toll plaza at Sarore, he said till the damaged bridge of Taranah Nallah on National Highway is completely restored and the damaged roads are repaired and made fully operational, the toll tax collection be kept in abeyance. In this regard, he also requested the Lieutenant Governor to give an appointment to discuss these issues, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023