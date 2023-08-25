Left Menu

Saturn Opposition 2023: Stargazers, gear up for celestial extravaganza this weekend

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:04 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn, the second-largest planet in our solar system, is all set to reach "opposition" on August 26th and 27th. During this event, Earth will be directly between the Sun and Saturn. Due to this rare alignment, the gas giant will appear bigger and brighter in the sky from our vantage point.

Saturn will appear on the southeastern horizon at sunset and grace the celestial expanse until sunrise. Even though its spectacular icy rings won't be visible without optical aids, the gas giant, at over 800 million miles away, will appear as a bright yellowish star in the night sky.

To get an enhanced view of this upcoming celestial event, grab your binoculars. Not only will they intensify Saturn's golden hue, but they may also reveal a tantalizing hint of the planet's iconic icy rings, which can appear more like "ears" during this cosmic event. Under optimal conditions of dark and clear skies, you might even spot Saturn's largest moon, Titan.

If you have a telescope, things will get even better for you. Even a small telescope can unveil more intricate details of Saturn's majestic rings, providing a truly captivating celestial encounter. Many astronomers recommend taking advantage of this rare opportunity to view Saturn, as it is a unique experience that can leave a lasting impression.

Another celestial event to watch this month is the Super Blue Moon on August 30. The upcoming full Moon is a Blue Moon - the second full Moon in a month. Since this full Moon occurs near when the Moon is closest to the Earth (perigee), this will also be a supermoon -the Moon will appear slightly larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

So, don't miss the chance to witness Saturn at its brightest and biggest, and mark your calendars for the Super Blue Moon later in the month.

