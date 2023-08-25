Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Video Credit: Twitter (@isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released breathtaking footage showing the Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' ramping down from the Lander Module to the lunar surface.

The video was captured by the Lander Imager Camera aboard the lander on August 23. The video showcases the Pragyan rover elegantly descending from the lander, gradually making its way to the lunar surface.

For the unversed, Chandrayaan-3 has already achieved one of its key objectives - demonstrating a soft landing on the lunar surface. Now the mission will explore the lunar surface, and collect invaluable scientific data to unlock secrets about the Moon's geological and evolutionary past.

The mission's Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface on August 23. Shortly following the successful landing on August 23, the rover was rolled out onto the lunar terrain.

The rover is designed to carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface. Scientific payloads aboard the rover include - the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site

The Lander Module payloads include: