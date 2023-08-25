Sajjan Jindal calls for global collaboration to meet net-zero goals

Sajjan Jindal, Chair of B20 India Task Force on Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency, on Friday made four recommendations to tackle climate change and called for a global collaboration to achieve net zero goals.

Climate change is not just a headline but a reality and while the world sees this reality unfolding, paradoxically the dependence on fossil fuel is on the rise, Jindal said.

''We are in a race against time navigating geopolitical challenges and energy crisis and striving to uphold our commitments under the Paris Agreement,'' the JSW Group Chairman said at the B20 Summit India 2023 in the national capital.

What the B20 task force is pushing for can be summarised in four broad steps. ''First is global cooperation for net zero transition. The mission to embrace clean energy is universal. This is our call for global alliance urging nations and industries to collaborate to innovate and make the next generation of clean energy a tangible reality.'' And it's not just about the clean energy, it's about a clean future for the supply chain too, he said.

Secondly, ramping up climate finance. Capital is the life blood of transformation, he said, adding that there is a need for more channalised finance towards green initiatives and more affordable with better financing options that benefit everyone.

''Thirdly, a just and equitable transition toward clean energy is for all. Our move to a green future must be inclusive and resilient that doesn't leave anyone behind from guaranteeing energy security...,'' he said.

His fourth and last recommendation was for promoting circular economy as he said it's not just about using resources but doing so wisely, efficiently and in a sustainable manner.

''We need solid frameworks that prioritise the mainstream resource efficiency collaboration is the tallest rule of our mission by pooling our expertise, knowledge and passions ....with unity, collaboration and shared knowledge we can spark the change that not just benefit to a community of country or continent but the entire world.'' This B20 Summit in India isn't just a gathering of influential minds, it's a melting point of ideas and missions and collective will to drive transformation.

''It's crucial that we harness this opportunity to amplify our collective voice to catalyse change on a global scale. Our quest is a sweeping transition to clean energy This isn't merely an energy shift, it's a social and societal revolution so what's our mission, a shift to clean energy that's so profound it will touch every aspect of our life, our economy, supply chains, daily business, even how we power our home,'' he added.

