German business sentiment worsens in August - Ifo
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:32 IST
German business morale deteriorated further in August, a survey showed on Friday.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 85.7 versus a forecast of 86.7, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
