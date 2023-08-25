Left Menu

Fukushima surfer hangs loose about treated water release

But the tanned, wiry 68-year-old is not worried about the release of treated wastewater begun on Thursday by plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), which triggered protests and prompted China to ban imports of all Japanese seafood. "I think the people who go surfing became sensitive about radiation and really looked into it," he said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:01 IST
Fukushima surfer hangs loose about treated water release
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Koji Suzuki, who has surfed the waters off Fukushima for nearly half a century, was in his home not far north of the nuclear power plant on March 11, 2011, when a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan.

His home and surf shop in the city of Minamisoma were swept away by the massive wave that wrecked the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant just 35 km (22 miles) away, setting off meltdowns and fears of radiation that led to widespread evacuations. But the tanned, wiry 68-year-old is not worried about the release of treated wastewater begun on Thursday by plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), which triggered protests and prompted China to ban imports of all Japanese seafood.

"I think the people who go surfing became sensitive about radiation and really looked into it," he said. "After they understood from their research that there is no (radiation) impact on your body from surfing, they carried on doing it."

Suzuki fled the tsunami in his car but was back riding the waves off Minamisoma four months after the disaster. He has rebuilt both his shop, called Surf Shop Sun Marine, and his home, further from the water. Now he regularly surfs with a group of friends from a beach between a thermal power plant and a wind farm, hanging out at a deck they built at the top of nearby cliffs.

"Koji has been going in there to surf for over 40 years. I don't think he can be separated from the water, and I'm the same," said fellow surfer and doctor Shuichi Ishihara, 64. "Nobody that knows the sea here has these kinds of worries (about radiation)."

But while the surfers say the plant's treated water poses no health risks, concerns persist among many, both at home and abroad. "Just as things were finally starting to recover, the radiation, or dirty water, problem arose," said Suzuki, who sat beside a rack of used surfboards.

"The signs are that things will head in a bad direction again, so for all of our businesses, it's a huge negative." An even bigger concern is that Japanese parents are not letting their children learn to surf, because of worries about long-term radiation effects from the treated water.

"If it’s just the old guys left, what does that mean for the future?" Suzuki added. "It feels like it'll end with my generation." 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023