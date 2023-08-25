Left Menu

Work on two bridges on Thane Creek to be complete in May and September next year: Maharashtra PWD minister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:48 IST
Work on one of the two new bridges coming up on Thane Creek at Vashi in Navi Mumbai will get completed by May 2024 while the second one will be ready a few months later in September, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse said on Friday.

The two bridges, with three lanes each, are coming up on either side of the current structure, which is heavily patronised and was the second to be built on the creek in 1995 after the first one in 1971, he said.

''After both the new bridges are ready, there will 12 lanes in all, which will give great relief to ever increasing traffic,'' Bhuse said after inspecting the site and progress of work.

The traffic between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai keeps increasing, and the widening of the Sion Panvel highway, an arterial route between the two cities, has made the second Thane Creek Bridge (TCB2) a bottleneck, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation official said.

''The Thane Creek Bridge 3 coming up now is 57 per cent complete. It is 3.147 kilometres in length and is being built at a cost of Rs 755.55 crore,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

