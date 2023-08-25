Left Menu

IHH Healthcare to acquire remaining stake in Ravindranath GE Medical Associates for Rs 740 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:22 IST
IHH Healthcare to acquire remaining stake in Ravindranath GE Medical Associates for Rs 740 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd on Friday said it will acquire the remaining stake in hospital chain operator Ravindranath GE Medical Associates (RGE), held by Ravindranath Kancherla and his affiliates, for around Rs 740 crore.

IHH Healthcare has inked the agreement to acquire the stake in RGE through its wholly-owned subsidiary Gleneagles Development.

Kancherla is the founder of RGE, which owns the chain of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a leading tertiary and quaternary healthcare chain.

Gleneagles Global Hospitals operates six multi-super-speciality hospitals across Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with a capacity of around 1,500 beds.

''This latest investment is a significant milestone in IHH's expansion strategy and long-term goals in India. Backed by unparalleled clinical outcomes, the acquisition strengthens our position in the country,'' IHH Healthcare India CEO Anurag Yadav said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023, it said.

With this transaction, IHH will strengthen its leading position as a tertiary and quaternary care platform, including multi-organ transplants, in India and across its key markets, it added.

IHH operates various brands like Acibadem, Mount Elizabeth, Prince Court, Gleneagles, Fortis, Pantai and Parkway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023