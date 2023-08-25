Left Menu

Maharashtra: Palghar ZP submits Rs 354 cr proposal to connect 164 villages with roads

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:12 IST
Maharashtra: Palghar ZP submits Rs 354 cr proposal to connect 164 villages with roads
The Palghar Zilla Parishad has submitted a proposal of Rs 354.79 crore for road connectivity in the district, an official said on Friday.

The plan was drawn up after a pregnant woman died while en route to the health centre in Mokhada recently, ZP public relations official Shraddha Gharat said.

A ZP release said a survey has been undertaken in 164 hamlets for the connectivity proposal.

''There is a need to construct 140 roads so that all these villages can be connected. Work in one of the 164 villages has been completed,'' the official said.

