Left Menu

Indore tops in govt's Smart City contest, followed by Surat, Agra

Indore on Friday bagged the best National Smart City Award, followed by Surat and Agra. The central government announced the India Smart Cities Awards for 2022 on Friday.Madhya Pradesh has won the best State Award and Tamil Nadu bagged the second spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:29 IST
Indore tops in govt's Smart City contest, followed by Surat, Agra
  • Country:
  • India

Indore on Friday bagged the best ''National Smart City Award'', followed by Surat and Agra. The central government announced the India Smart Cities Awards for 2022 on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh has won the best 'State Award' and Tamil Nadu bagged the second spot. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh was on the third spot jointly.

Chandigarh has been ranked the number one in the Union territory category.

Among the 100 smart cities in the country, Indore bagged the top spot, Surat in Gujarat the second place and Agra the third spot.

In October last year, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that while 66 winners in different categories were announced on Friday, the awards would be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Indore on September 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023