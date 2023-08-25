Left Menu

Centre nod for additional 6,000 homes under PMAY for Himachal: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:05 IST
Centre nod for additional 6,000 homes under PMAY for Himachal: Anurag Thakur
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the Centre has sanctioned an additional 6,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Himachal Pradesh to help the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the destruction caused by heavy rains in the state.

Thakur said the Rural Development Ministry had earlier approved 5,000 homes under PMAY for Himachal and the sanction of additional 6,000 homes under the initiative will give a healing touch to the people of the hill state which is coping with the brunt of natural disasters.

Thakur met Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday and thanked him for giving the nod to build 2,700 km of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana in Himachal Pradesh.

He said the rural development ministry had sanctioned 254 projects worth Rs 2372.59 crore in Himachal Pradesh, which witnessed massive damage to roads and bridges during the recent spell of heavy rains.

Thakur had visited the disaster affected regions of Himachal Pradesh last week to interact with the people affected by the natural disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023