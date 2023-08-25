Centre nod for additional 6,000 homes under PMAY for Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the Centre has sanctioned an additional 6,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Himachal Pradesh to help the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the destruction caused by heavy rains in the state.

Thakur said the Rural Development Ministry had earlier approved 5,000 homes under PMAY for Himachal and the sanction of additional 6,000 homes under the initiative will give a healing touch to the people of the hill state which is coping with the brunt of natural disasters.

Thakur met Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday and thanked him for giving the nod to build 2,700 km of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana in Himachal Pradesh.

He said the rural development ministry had sanctioned 254 projects worth Rs 2372.59 crore in Himachal Pradesh, which witnessed massive damage to roads and bridges during the recent spell of heavy rains.

Thakur had visited the disaster affected regions of Himachal Pradesh last week to interact with the people affected by the natural disasters.

