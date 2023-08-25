Left Menu

Tiny jets spotted escaping from Sun’s atmosphere; could be source of solar wind

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:15 IST
Tiny jets spotted escaping from Sun’s atmosphere; could be source of solar wind
Image Credit: NASA/ESA

Solar Orbiter, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, has spotted tiny jets of material escaping the Sun's outer atmosphere. These jets, each lasting between 20 and 100 seconds, and ejecting plasma at around 100 km/s could power the solar wind.

Solar wind, a key feature of the Sun, is a continuous stream of charged particles called plasma. This stream of particles extends out into space and collides with anything that comes in its path. Solar wind particles that penetrate the Earth's magnetic field are responsible for the beautiful northern and southern lights, also called auroras.

The images of the Sun's south pole, captured by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument aboard the Solar Orbiter, show a population of faint, short-lived features associated with tiny jets of plasma being ejected from the Sun's atmosphere. An analysis of these features shows that they are caused by the expulsion of plasma from the solar atmosphere.

The new findings look into the coronal hole at the Sun's south pole, and the individual jets that were revealed challenge the assumption that the solar wind is produced only in a steady continuous flow.

Coronal phenomena are typically classified into two extremes: the massive X-class solar flares and the less energetic nanoflares. X-class solar flares pack about a billion times more energy than nanoflares. Astonishingly, these jets are nearly a thousand times less energetic than nanoflares but channel most of their energy into ejecting the plasma.

The new observations suggest that these tiny jets are emitting a substantial fraction of the material observed in the solar wind.

"It's harder to measure some of the properties of these tiny jets when seeing them edge-on, but in a few years, we will see them from a different perspective than any other telescopes or observatories so that together should help a lot," says Daniel Müller, ESA Project Scientist for Solar Orbiter.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023