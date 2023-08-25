Tiny jets spotted escaping from Sun’s atmosphere; could be source of solar wind

Solar Orbiter, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, has spotted tiny jets of material escaping the Sun's outer atmosphere. These jets, each lasting between 20 and 100 seconds, and ejecting plasma at around 100 km/s could power the solar wind.

Solar wind, a key feature of the Sun, is a continuous stream of charged particles called plasma. This stream of particles extends out into space and collides with anything that comes in its path. Solar wind particles that penetrate the Earth's magnetic field are responsible for the beautiful northern and southern lights, also called auroras.

The images of the Sun's south pole, captured by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument aboard the Solar Orbiter, show a population of faint, short-lived features associated with tiny jets of plasma being ejected from the Sun's atmosphere. An analysis of these features shows that they are caused by the expulsion of plasma from the solar atmosphere.

The new findings look into the coronal hole at the Sun's south pole, and the individual jets that were revealed challenge the assumption that the solar wind is produced only in a steady continuous flow.

Coronal phenomena are typically classified into two extremes: the massive X-class solar flares and the less energetic nanoflares. X-class solar flares pack about a billion times more energy than nanoflares. Astonishingly, these jets are nearly a thousand times less energetic than nanoflares but channel most of their energy into ejecting the plasma.

The new observations suggest that these tiny jets are emitting a substantial fraction of the material observed in the solar wind.

"It's harder to measure some of the properties of these tiny jets when seeing them edge-on, but in a few years, we will see them from a different perspective than any other telescopes or observatories so that together should help a lot," says Daniel Müller, ESA Project Scientist for Solar Orbiter.