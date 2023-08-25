Left Menu

FM says she 'would rather play the India story' than talk about developments in China

Particularly with the young population, which is a skilled English speaking population and a population which goes by a transparent system of governance and the system where legal remedies are available through courts, she said.In her address, the minister talked about steps taken by the government to promote infrastructure development, startups and address climate issues.She focused on five key priorities that are required for sustained global economic recovery -- emphasis on investment for spurring growth, global focus on investment in public health and education, climate change finance, diversification of supply chains, and taming inflation.

Updated: 25-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:13 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said she would ''rather play the India story'' rather than talk about developments in China which is witnessing an economic slowdown.

She made the remarks at the B20 Summit in the national capital while responding to a question on the impact of slowdown in China on India and the rest of the world.

Acknowledging that developments in China is a matter of concern for all, she said ''I would rather play the India story''.

''While I'll keep a watch on the developments happening in China, I am more focused on India's moment, on the opportunities that exist in India, the skills, and the work culture where the young are revving to go forward and prove themselves. So, we should speak for India's strengths and not for the suffering of somebody else,'' the minister said.

The B20 Summit is being organised ahead of the G20 Summit next month.

''I am presenting India for the strength it has now. Particularly with the young population, which is a skilled English speaking population and a population which goes by a transparent system of governance and the system where legal remedies are available through courts,'' she said.

In her address, the minister talked about steps taken by the government to promote infrastructure development, startups and address climate issues.

She focused on five key priorities that are required for sustained global economic recovery -- emphasis on investment for spurring growth, global focus on investment in public health and education, climate change finance, diversification of supply chains, and taming inflation.

