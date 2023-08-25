Left Menu

Woman in Telangana delivers baby while waiting for ambulance

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:27 IST
A woman in Nirmal district delivered a baby on the roadside at a village following intense labour pains while waiting for an ambulance, officials said on Friday, adding that staff of another ambulance who soon arrived at the spot took care of her.

The delivery was almost one month ahead of schedule and the woman and her baby are doing fine, they said.

The woman (27), who belongs to a village in the district, developed labour pains at about 8 PM on Thursday and she contacted an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA).

The ASHA advised her to wait at a place after crossing a water body as a bridge on it had got washed away in recent heavy rains.

The ambulance service provided by ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) was contacted first but it could not arrive on time due to connectivity issues, they said.

The '108' emergency service was contacted then.

Meanwhile, the woman experienced intense labour pains and she delivered the baby with some attendants trying to assist her.

The '108' vehicle arrived soon and its personnel took care of her, including cutting the umbilical cord, they said.

The mother and baby were then shifted to a community health centre.

Officials said pregnant women are usually admitted to 'birth waiting rooms' in local hospitals about 10 days ahead of the expected date of delivery but this case was not anticipated so much in advance.

As for the broken bridge, the officials said that the process is for issuing tenders to construct the bridge on the water body.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

