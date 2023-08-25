Left Menu

Woman trampled to death by 3 elephants in J''khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:38 IST
Woman trampled to death by 3 elephants in J''khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of three elephants in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Friday, a forest official said.

The incident occurred in the morning at Sadam village under the Gola block of the district when Rajni Devi went outside her residence to relieve herself, he said.

Ramgarh divisional forest officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar said that three elephants, which are part of a herd camping in the forest of Gola block, attacked the woman and trampled her to death.

“We have taken an initiative to ward off the herd of tuskers with the help of a quick response team. An alert has been sounded to be safe during elephant movement,” Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

