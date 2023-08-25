DP World, Deendayal Port Authority to develop Rs 4,243 cr cargo terminal in Gujarat

Global logistics player DP World and Deendayal Port Authority will invest around Rs 4,243 crore to develop a greenfield cargo terminal facility in Gujarat.

The project involves the construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra in Kandla near the existing Deendayal Port, at a cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore (USD 510 million) through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

To implement the plan, DP World and Deendayal Port Authority signed a concession agreement on Friday to develop the facility which will have an annual capacity of 2.19 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The terminal will cater to future trade demand from Northern, Western and Central India, connecting the regions to global markets.

The concession agreement was signed between S. K. Mehta, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority and Rizwan Soomar, MD & CEO, India Subcontinent, Middle East and North Africa, DP World, in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The project is expected to be completed in February 2027. It will connect to the hinterland through the network of roads, highways, railways and Dedicated Freight Corridors, supporting the growing demand for logistics solutions from across Northern, Western and Central India, connecting businesses in the regions to global markets.

The project is part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and will complement initiatives of the Government of India, such as the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Logistics Policy.

''The signing of the concession agreement is a momentous event as it marks yet another significant breakthrough in building best-in-class infrastructure in India under the Public-Private Partnership model. The Project aligns with Prime Minister's Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and would quadruple port handling capacity and develop multimodal logistics infrastructure to promote economic growth,'' Sonowal said after signing of the agreement.

In his address, Sulayem said, ''India represents a significant landscape for opportunity. The signing of this concession agreement marks another milestone in our collective efforts with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to leverage DP World's expertise in logistics infrastructure and local knowledge to further strengthen India's supply chain to support the growth of trade and industry. DP World currently operates five container terminals in India – two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs. With the addition of Tuna Tekra, DP World will have a combined capacity of 8.19 million TEUs.

