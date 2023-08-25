Left Menu

Mumbai region pillar in transformational journey towards maritime excellence: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:39 IST
Mumbai region is a fundamental pillar in the transformative journey towards maritime excellence, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik said on Friday.

Naik, who was addressing virtually a roadshow in the city hosted ahead of the three day 3rd Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 (GMIS) scheduled to be held from October 17, also applauded the contribution of the Indian seafarers in the shipping industry, according to an official release.

The Road Show was organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in collaboration with the Director General of Shipping and Shipping Corporation of India.

“As we embark on the journey towards evolution of Indian Maritime industry, the Mumbai roadshow embodies a powerful symbol of our unwavering dedication to fostering connections, nurturing collaboration, and illuminating the pathways that will propel our sector to even greater heights,” Naik said The noteworthy contributions from the region persist as a propulsive factor, notably amplifying trade, connectivity, and promoting economic augmentation, he added.

The event drew participation from across the maritime industry as well as government officials, among others, as per the release.

