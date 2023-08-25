Mumbai region pillar in transformational journey towards maritime excellence: Minister
- Country:
- India
Mumbai region is a fundamental pillar in the transformative journey towards maritime excellence, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik said on Friday.
Naik, who was addressing virtually a roadshow in the city hosted ahead of the three day 3rd Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 (GMIS) scheduled to be held from October 17, also applauded the contribution of the Indian seafarers in the shipping industry, according to an official release.
The Road Show was organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in collaboration with the Director General of Shipping and Shipping Corporation of India.
“As we embark on the journey towards evolution of Indian Maritime industry, the Mumbai roadshow embodies a powerful symbol of our unwavering dedication to fostering connections, nurturing collaboration, and illuminating the pathways that will propel our sector to even greater heights,” Naik said The noteworthy contributions from the region persist as a propulsive factor, notably amplifying trade, connectivity, and promoting economic augmentation, he added.
The event drew participation from across the maritime industry as well as government officials, among others, as per the release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police files FIR against Shiv Sena MLA's son in businessman kidnapping case
Bombay HC summons 6 municipal commissioners over poor condition of Mumbai roads
Will attend INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary
Action committee questions Maharashtra govt's 'delay' in getting Centre's nod to name Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil
Helicopter carrying CM Shinde to Satara diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather; lands safely