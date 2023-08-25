NASA's Mars Helicopter preps for 56th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is gearing up for its 56th flight on the Red Planet. The tiny rotorcraft is scheduled to take to the Martian skies no earlier than Friday, August 25,

During this flight, Ingenuity will head towards the northwest, covering a horizontal distance of 418 meters. With a flight time of around 136 seconds and a maximum speed of 5.3 meters per second, the helicopter will reach an altitude of 12 meters above the Martian surface.

The primary objective of Flight 56 is to reposition the helicopter.

Ingenuity took its first flight on Mars on April 19, 2021, becoming the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. Originally designed for up to five experimental flights, it has far exceeded expectations and is paving the way for future aerial explorers at Mars and, potentially, other celestial bodies.

Flying a helicopter in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars is an extraordinary technological achievement. With each successful flight, the helicopter has enhanced our understanding of the Martian atmosphere, terrain, and the potential for future missions that could utilize rotorcraft to access hard-to-reach areas.

Ingenuity rode to Mars attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, which is on a mission to search for signs of past microbial life and collect and preserve samples for future return to Earth. The helicopter previews the areas of the Red Planet of possible interest for the rover to explore.