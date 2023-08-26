Left Menu

Haryana govt taking steps to reduce traffic congestion on Delhi-Mathura NH: Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:22 IST
Haryana govt taking steps to reduce traffic congestion on Delhi-Mathura NH: Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the state government is taking steps to alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Mathura National Highway in Faridabad by considering the construction of underpasses at two critical intersections.

He was responding to a question raised by a legislator on the opening day of the monsoon session of the state assembly here.

Chautala said the state government will approach the Central government to explore the feasibility of constructing underpasses at the identified locations. The aim is to address the persistent traffic bottlenecks and enhance the overall commuting experience for the public, he said.

For this, a formal written request will be written to the Centre so that the National Highways Authority of India can further process a detailed report of the projects, Chautala said.

He also underlined the positive impact of these potential underpasses on traffic management within the older sectors of Faridabad as well as the Palwal area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023