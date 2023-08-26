Tropical Storm Franklin strengthens, to turn north, NHC says

Tropical Storm Franklin, which is located about 1,110 km (690 miles) south of Bermuda, has strengthened, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday. Franklin is forecast to significantly strengthen further on Sunday and Monday, the Miami-based forecaster said, adding that it is forecast to become a hurricane by early next week.

The storm is expected to turn toward the north on Saturday followed by a northward to north-northwestward motion over the Western Atlantic Ocean through early next week.

