(Updated) NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission carrying four astronauts launches to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-08-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 12:58 IST
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission, the seventh operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station, launched successfully on the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, on Saturday, August 26.

The mission carrying four astronauts lifted off at 3:27 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 

The Dragon Endurance that launched today's crewed mission previously flew NASA's Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions to and from the space station. Following stage separation, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Crew-7 members include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

During their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, the quartet will conduct science and technology experiments to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity. 

Update 1

Falcon 9's first stage has separated and the spacecraft with the four astronauts aboard is in orbit. It is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Sunday, August 27.

