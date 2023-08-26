Elephant rescued from well in Jharkhand

An eight-year-old elephant was rescued from a well and reunited with its herd on Saturday in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, a forest official said. The incident happened at Serengatu village under Gola block. The animal fell into the well at night and was spotted early on Saturday by villagers. After being informed by locals, forest department officials reached the spot with earth mover machines and started the rescue operation, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar told PTI. “The elephant was rescued safely from the well. Later it was reunited with its herd this afternoon,” he said.

