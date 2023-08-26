Comet Nishimura could grace skies as naked-eye object in early September

As astronomers and skywatchers eagerly await the arrival of the newly found Comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1), the question on everyone's mind is whether it will become visible to the unaided eye. The mysterious comet was first discovered by Hideo Nishimura earlier this month. It was sighted during 30-second exposures with a standard digital camera.

While the exact path of a comet is unpredictable, current observations suggest that C/2023 P1 Nishimura may indeed grace our skies as a naked-eye object in early September, NASA said in a recent blog post.

Since its initial sighting, the mysterious comet has been steadily increasing in brightness, and astronomers have been able to chart its path across the inner Solar System. As the comet continues to dive toward the Sun, it is expected to further intensify its brightness, possibly reaching a point where it will be visible to the naked eye, without the need for telescopic aid.

According to NASA, the comet will be angularly close to the Sun, so it will be visible near sunset or sunrise, when the Sun's brightness diminishes. Notably, comet Nishimura will approach the Sun so closely that it will venture inside the orbit of the innermost planet, Mercury. Such close proximity carries the risk that the comet's nucleus may break apart.

"A problem is that the comet will also be angularly near the Sun, so it will only be possible to see it near sunset or sunrise. The comet will get so close to the Sun -- inside the orbit of planet Mercury -- that its nucleus may break up. Pictured, Comet Nishimura was imaged three days ago from June Lake, California, USA while sporting a green coma and a thin tail," the agency wrote in the post.