MCD deploys suction-cum-jetting machines on 35 roads ahead of G20 Summit

The suction-cum-jetting machines will work in single shifts from 6 am to 2 pm.The exercise is part of the MCDs efforts to beautify and decorate the national capital in view of the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10.According to the statement, the civic body has directed the nodal officers to ensure the monitoring of work on these 35 roads on a day-to-day basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 21:55 IST
MCD deploys suction-cum-jetting machines on 35 roads ahead of G20 Summit
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has deployed suction-cum-jetting machines on the city's 35 roads, including the Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Mandir Marg, in view of the G20 Summit next month, according to an official statement issued Saturday.

It said these machines will be used for scrubbing, cleaning and washing the roads and footpaths. The suction-cum-jetting machines will work in single shifts from 6 am to 2 pm.

The exercise is part of the MCD's efforts to beautify and decorate the national capital in view of the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10.

According to the statement, the civic body has directed the nodal officers to ensure the monitoring of work on these 35 roads on a day-to-day basis. The nodal officers will submit a report on a daily basis at the headquarters.

Among the 35 roads identified are the Sachivalaya Road, Old Fort Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Road (from Shanti van to AIIMS and Shanti Van to Delhi University), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Vivekananda Marg and Africa Avenue and 13 Panchsheel Marg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

