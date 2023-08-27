'Livable Cities for the Future': Book brings forward dialogue surrounding sustainability

A new anthology, ''Livable Cities for the Future'', brings together insights from some of the world's most prominent experts and scholars in the fields of sustainability and urban design.

The contributors of the book, edited by academics Dikshu C Kukreja and Geeta Mehta, represent ''diverse cultures, backgrounds, and areas of expertise, fostering a global dialogue that transcends borders and disciplinary boundaries''.

It was released recently during the Think 20 Summit in Mysuru under the aegis of Observer Research Foundation.

''The compendium includes issues of ecology and sustainability, social justice and equity, economic structures and threats, as well as gender issues that can make our cities that can enhance the productivity of our cities, and the quality of life for people from all walks of life and income categories.

''The authors have also presented case studies and examples that make this compendium a must read for urban professionals, bureaucrats, academics and the general public,'' said Mehta in a statement.

According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, by 2040, a total of 5.4 billion people – more than half of the world's projected population – will live in 59 countries experiencing high or extreme water stress, including India and China.

The book comprises a number of clusters with each following a distinct theme, the publishers said.

So where narratives related to city planning and global urban issues are discussed under the 'Big Ideas' cluster, the discourse on 'Informal Settlements' concerns communities located on ecologically vulnerable land.

''Two authors have provided the 'Historic Perspective' necessary to move us forward: Kaisa Bronen-Bauer from Finland and Nikos A. Salingaros from Texas, USA. This cluster explores contemporary urban architectural ideologies by tracing the patterns and shifts in traditional thinking,'' it added.

Matias Echanove from Switzerland and Rahul Srivastava from India, the co-founders of URBZ -- an action and research collective specialised in participatory urban planning and design, governance and architecture -- are also among the contributors in the anthology.

