Kerala govt adds 60 more electric buses to KSRTC fleet in state capital

The Kerala government has added 60 more electric buses to the fleet of the state Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as part of the ongoing Smart City project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the fleet at an event held here on Saturday evening and handed them over to the Transport Minister, Antony Raju. Vijayan, in a Facebook post said 53 more such buses will be handed over soon adding that the Left government will carry forward its ''comprehensive urban development policy''.

''Currently, there are 50 electric buses plying in the state capital. With the new addition, the total number of electric buses in the state will become 163 making the capital a green city,'' Vijayan said in the post.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the need of high-speed transportation system in the state.

He said the average speed for the transportation system in the state was 40 per cent less than the national average which indicates the need for a high-speed transportation system which is also environmental-friendly.

''Nowadays, the situation is such that it is difficult to get tickets for Vande Bharat Express which shows that more people prefer such high-speed transportation system in the state,'' Vijayan said.

He also said once the rest of the buses are added to the fleet under KSRTC, the city services will completely become electric and environmental-friendly.

Local self-government department (LSGD) Minister, M B Rajesh in a Facebook post today said, the total cost of the Thiruvananthapuram Smart City project was Rs 1,135 crore.

''Out of which centre's share is Rs 500 crore while the city corporation bears Rs 135 crore,'' he said, adding that the new addition of electric buses was an Onam gift to the state capital making it greener. The chief minister and the ministers had yesterday travelled in the electric bus after the launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)