NASA's scientific balloon returns back to Earth with instrument to measure Crab Nebula

NASA's scientific balloon carrying the Gamma-Ray Polarimeter Experiment (GRAPE) and ComPair mission made its way safely back to the ground after a thrilling six-hour journey. The experiments were launched from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 10:59 a.m. EDT (8:59 a.m. MDT).

The Gamma-Ray Polarimeter Experiment is an instrument designed to measure the Crab Nebula - an expanding remnant of a star's supernova explosion - to demonstrate imaging and polarization of gamma-ray bursts.

ComPair is an instrument to test new technologies for studying gamma rays. The cutting-edge instrument can detect gamma rays with energies between 200,000 and 20 million electron volts. Supernovae and gamma-ray bursts, the most powerful explosions in the cosmos, glow brightest in this range, as do the most massive and distant active galaxies, which are powered by supermassive black holes.

Now that GRAPE and ComPair have safely returned, the science teams can collect their instruments and examine their results, NASA said on Sunday.

Liftoff! The scientific balloon carrying the gamma-ray hunting GRAPE and ComPair missions lifted off at 10:59 a.m. ET (8:59 a.m. MT) from Fort Sumner, New Mexico. The flight should last for about six hours. Keep track of the balloon’s location here: https://t.co/3nMS33GwjM pic.twitter.com/t5nJjqhXCD — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) August 27, 2023

Next, the teams are now gearing up for the launch of the Exoplanet Climate Infrared Telescope (EXCITE) - a suborbital astronomical observatory designed to study Jupiter-type exoplanets orbiting other stars- and the FIREBall-2 mission featuring an ultraviolet multi-object spectrograph designed to detect faint emission from the circumgalactic medium of nearby galaxies.

Why balloons?

Scientific balloons are a versatile and low-cost method to carry payloads with instruments that conduct scientific observations. They offer a quick and cost-effective way to test, track, and recover experiments without the complexities and expenditures associated with traditional space-based missions.