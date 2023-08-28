Left Menu

Can you spot a protostellar object lurking in this dust-filled Hubble image?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:23 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Tan

This latest celestial masterpiece from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reveals a hidden gem - a protostellar object OH 339.88-1.26, which lies 8 900 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ara. The object, shrouded in a cosmic tapestry of dust and studded with radiant stars adorned with crisscrossing diffraction spikes, is a sight to behold.

OH 339.88-1.26, hidden by the dark vertical streak at the centre, is an astrophysical maser (short for microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation). A maser is essentially a laser that operates at microwave wavelengths and produces coherent light. These cosmic objects can naturally occur in various astrophysical settings, ranging from the frigid polar regions of Jupiter to stellar nurseries like the one depicted in this captivating Hubble image.

This cosmic cradle is a result of a set of Hubble observations looking into the hearts of massive star-forming regions in order to constrain the nature of massive protostars and test theories surrounding their formation.

Using Hubble's Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) studied five intermediate-mass protostars at infrared wavelengths. Other powerful observatories including the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile and NASA's Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) - a flying telescope that operated out of a converted Boeing 747 aircraft - contributed to this observation.

ALMA, comprising 66 moveable high-precision antennas spread over distances of up to 16 kilometres, is designed to study light from some of the coldest objects in the Universe. The powerful observatory can study the Universe at millimetre and submillimetre wavelengths with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

