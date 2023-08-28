Left Menu

Russia sees CO2 storage potential at 4.6 bln tons

Russia has a capacity to store at least 4.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), enough to cover domestic needs as well as some volumes from other countries, Igor Shpurov, head of Russian State Commission on minerals, said on Monday.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has a capacity to store at least 4.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), enough to cover domestic needs as well as some volumes from other countries, Igor Shpurov, head of Russian State Commission on minerals, said on Monday. Russia, the world's fifth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide has been criticised for slow implementation of climate change-related initiatives.

"This is a huge amount that can allow us to utilize not only our own CO2 emissions, but also help our partner countries use our resources for commercial purposes, including for our Asian partners," he said, according to Interfax news agency. More than 190 countries, including Russia, have signed the Paris agreement designed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Even with pledges of big reductions in emissions, many scientists believe technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere will be needed to meet the goal.

According to a 2021 report by the Coalition for Negative Emissions (CNE) and consultancy firm McKinsey, countries will need to remove a billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2025 if the Paris target is to be met, and more than one billion tonnes annually thereafter.

