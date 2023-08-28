Left Menu

Philippine typhoon Saola weakens as it nears Taiwan

The seventh tropical storm in the Philippines this year, Saola had sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph) on Sunday evening. Besides the wind, rain and power cuts, it forced nearly 2,000 people to seek shelter in evacuation centres, the disaster agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 14:01 IST
Philippine typhoon Saola weakens as it nears Taiwan
Representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tropical storm Saola headed towards Taiwan on Monday while bringing heavy rain to the northern Philippines, cutting power to some towns and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said.

With Saola forecast to make landfall over southern Taiwan late on Wednesday or early on Thursday, the typhoon's maximum winds eased to 155 kilometres per hour (96 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), the weather agency said. The seventh tropical storm in the Philippines this year, Saola had sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph) on Sunday evening.

Besides the wind, rain and power cuts, it forced nearly 2,000 people to seek shelter in evacuation centres, the disaster agency said. "Flooding and rain-induced landslides are still expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," the weather bureau said in an advisory.

The provinces of the northern Philippines are among the country's biggest producers of rice, corn, and vegetables. An archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, the Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical storms a year, though few make landfall there.

Taiwan's fire department said it expected the typhoon to bring heavy rain to the mountainous and sparsely populated southeastern part of the island though that so far it did not predict it directly making landfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023