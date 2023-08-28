Franklin strengthens into Category 3 hurricane - US NHC

Franklin has strengthened into Category 3 hurricane, becoming the first major Atlantic hurricane of the 2023 season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Franklin was located about 505 miles (810 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 115 mph (185 kph), the Miami-based center said.

