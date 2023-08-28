Left Menu

First Indian solar probe Aditya-L1 to launch on September 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:52 IST
Image Credit: ISRO
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced the launch date for Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to unlock the mysteries of the Sun. The mission is scheduled to lift off on the agency's PSLV XL rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

Just days ago, on August 23, ISRO scripted history by soft landing a spacecraft on the Moon's South Pole as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Today's announcement underscores the country's growing prowess in the field of space exploration.

According to the mission website, Aditya-L1 will be launched towards the Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth - about four times farther than the Moon. From the L1 point, the spacecraft will be able to keep an eye on solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time.

The mission aims to get a deeper understanding of:

  • Coronal heating and solar wind acceleration
  • Coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere
  • Solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy
  • Initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), flares and near-Earth space weather

The Aditya-L1 probe will utilize a suite of onboard science instruments to achieve its science objectives. Of the seven payloads, four will be carrying out remote sensing of the Sun and three of in-situ observation of the local environment.

