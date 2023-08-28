Left Menu

Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 500 cr via debentures to refinance existing debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:09 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 500 cr via debentures to refinance existing debt
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issue of debentures to refinance its existing debt.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the manager has approved the allotment of 50,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh on a private placement basis.

On August 23, the company announced plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of NCDs in two tranches.

The tenure of the NCDs is 60 months from the deemed date of allotment, with a coupon rate of 8.10 per cent per annum payable on a quarterly basis to the debenture holders.

These NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the BSE Limited.

Embassy Office Parks REIT has reported a 9 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 737.6 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year and declared a distribution of Rs 510 crore to the unitholders. Net operating income (NOI) stood at Rs 677.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 10 per cent to Rs 913.6 crore in the quarter from Rs 829.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It owns and operates a 45 million square feet portfolio of nine infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Its portfolio comprises 34.3 million square feet of completed operating area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023