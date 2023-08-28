H.E Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Expressed his Pride Seeing ACES a Saudi Company Serving the Busiest Airport in South India - Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

ACES India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES) was honored to host His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) along with MCIT's delegation at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, India.

ACES India is proud to provide the Neutral Host Mobile Infrastructure Service across different areas of the airport, including Terminal 1, Terminal 2, Taj Hotel, Multi-modal transport hub, Taj Hotel Expansion, Ancillary buildings (cargo terminal, retail and dining areas) and the upcoming entertainment and dining facilities. The airport was the Skytrax-2022 award-winning "Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia".

H.E Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, expressed his pride in seeing ACES, a Saudi Digital Neutral Host company making rapid advances internationally and recognized the company's remarkable achievements in the Indian telecommunications market. He also applauded ACES's R&D initiatives, including in 5G, Software development and other ORAN activities. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry has pledged to support ACES as one the Kingdoms fastest growing and rising companies.

During the visit, ACES CEO Dr. Akram Aburas proudly showcased the company's state-of-the-art Mobile Infrastructure and In-Building Mobile solution (4G and 5G ready) at the Bangalore airport. He expressed pride in serving passengers at one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in India. He also expressed confidence in ACES potential to become one of the leading Digital Telecom Infrastructure companies in India.

A senior management team from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) welcomed the Ministry's delegation and expressed BIAL's satisfaction with ACES' commitment, performance and services at the airport. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information, established in 1926, is responsible for the communications and information technology sector in the Kingdom. His Excellency Alswaha was appointed as Minister on 23 April 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.mcit.gov.sa/en.

ACES India Private Limited based in India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Company ACES. ACES is one of the leading International Digital Infrastructure company in Middle East, South East Asia and Europe. Several important projects have already been implemented, most notably the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Riyadh Metro Project, Jeddah Airport, Riyadh Airport, MASAR and other international projects like Bangalore Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Taj Hotel and several other.

For more information, please visit: www.aces-co.com.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), has the unique distinction of being the first Greenfield Airport in India established on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This heralded a revolution in Indian aviation as more airports in the Country were privatised thereafter. BLR Airport commenced operations on May 24, 2008 – 33 months from the start of construction. The Airport has seen unprecedented growth in passenger volumes having served over 33 million passengers in 2019, and becoming the one of fastest-growing Airports in the world. As the busiest Airport in South India and the third largest in the Country, BLR Airport achieved a significant milestone in June 2022 by crossing the 250 million passenger mark since the launch of its operations or Airport Opening Day (AOD). The airport's newest addition, the state-of-the-art Terminal 2 of BLR Airport was inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.

For more information, please visit: www.bengaluruairport.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)