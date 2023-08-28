Franklin strengthens into Category 4 hurricane -U.S. NHC
Franklin strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Monday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Franklin was located about 490 miles (790 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 130 mph (210 kph), the Miami-based center said. Franklin is expected to turn away from the U.S. eastern seaboard in the early part of the week but pass near the island of Bermuda on Wednesday, an NHC map shows.
