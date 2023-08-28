MMRDA lodges police complaint against encroachers of its prime plots in Mumbai's BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has filed a police complaint against encroachers of two prime plots owned by it in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), said an official of the Maharashtra government-run town planning agency on Monday.

According to the official, the plots measuring 7,000 square meter and 1,600 square meter are located in the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, an upscale business and residential district in suburban Mumbai, and were reserved for development as recreation grounds (RG).

Both these plots were to be developed and handed over to MMRDA by Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). However, no development has taken place so far at the sites and instead the plots valued at several crores of rupees have been encroached upon, he said.

Land grabbers are dumping debris daily on the plot measuring 7,000 square meter (RG 4207-3B), while the other one has been totally encroached upon by some people, said the official.

For the last 10 years, MMRDA has not been in possession of these plots for which there was an agreement between SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority), HDIL and MMRDA, he said.

As per the agreement, SRA, another state government agency, had asked HDIL to develop the plots and hand them over to MMRDA, but that has not happened so far, said the official.

''We have asked the BKC police to lodge an FIR against persons involved in encroaching our plots. The value of both the plots runs into thousands of crores. We have asked SRA as well as HDIL to hand over both the plots to us,'' said the MMRDA official.

Goons involved in grabbing of the public property have multiple cases registered against them, including one related to assault on an officer inside the BKC police station, he added.

When contacted, a BKC police station officer said, ''We received a complaint letter from MMRDA on Thursday last and are investigation the matter.''

