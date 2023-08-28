Researchers examine how space travel affects astronauts' immune system

Space travel, while fascinating, poses threats to human health. Being in space impairs the immune system - a network of hormones, cells, and organs that protects our bodies from foreign bodies or pathogens.

On Earth, a human body with a properly functioning immune system will work to overcome an infection. But in space, it becomes less effective at fighting infection. This issue persists after the astronauts return to Earth.

A new study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has examined how weightlessness affects T cells - a type of white blood cell and a key component of the human immune system. The findings could explain why these cells become less active and less effective at fighting infection in space.

The team used a method called dry immersion to simulate weightlessness. This technique involves a custom-made waterbed that tricks the body into thinking it is in a weightless state. They observed T cells in the blood of eight healthy individuals who were exposed to simulated weightlessness for three weeks. The participant's blood was analysed before the experiment started, at 7, 14 and 21 days after the start, and at 7 days after the experiment ended.

The researchers were surprised by the results. After just 7 and 14 days of weightlessness, the T cells underwent significant changes in their gene expression - meaning which genes became more active and which were not. The most notable effects were observed after 14 days.

However, after 21 days, the T cells were found to have adapted their gene expression to weightlessness, returning almost back to normal levels. This suggests that the human body may have some capacity to adjust to the challenges posed by the space environment over time.

Analyses conducted seven days after the experiment concluded revealed that the T cells had regained some of the changes, suggesting that space might have long-lasting effects on the immune system.

"If astronauts are to be able to undergo safe space missions, we need to understand how their immune systems are affected and try to find ways to counter harmful changes to it," says study leader Lisa Westerberg, principal researcher at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet.

As space agencies worldwide are gearing up for long-term deep space missions, it is crucial to understand the impact of space on the immune system for safeguarding the health of space travellers.

The study has been published in the journal Science Advances.