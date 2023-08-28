Parliamentary panel on SC/ST welfare visits under-construction Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai's Indu Mill

The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes visited the under construction memorial of eminent jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indu Mill in Mumbai's Dadar area, an official said on Monday.

Issuing a release, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the 30-member committee under Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha MP Kirit Solanki saw first hand the grandeur and significance of the memorial being built.

MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee presented a detailed overview of the construction and design of the memorial, which includes a bronze statue standing at a height of 350 feet, with an additional 100 feet for the pedestal, the release said.

The pedestal building features a Chaitya hall with 24 copper cladded rib domes, an internal spiral ramp with museum and exhibition gallery spaces, and five lifts to transport visitors from the Chaitya Hall to the statue base, the release added.

''The memorial complex also boasts 68 per cent open green areas, providing a serene and peaceful environment for visitors. Additionally, there is a research centre with a 100-seat lecture hall and library block, as well as an auditorium with a capacity of 1000 seats,'' it said.

The project includes the development of a promenade along the seafront, enhancing the overall experience for visitors. as per the release.

An open meditation area spanning 1050 square metres has also been included in the design, it said.

''I am deeply grateful for the creation of the Dr Ambedkar memorial, as it stands as a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of a visionary leader'', the release said quoting Solanki.

Mukherjee said the memorial stands as a testament to Dr Ambedkar's extraordinary legacy and serves as a symbol of inspiration for generations to come. ''We are committed to ensuring this project achieves green building certification, reflecting our dedication to sustainability and environmental consciousness,'' Mukherjee added.

